Palo Alto's Fish Audio raises $50 million seed, reports $21 million ARR

The funding was led by Coreline Ventures and Capital Today, with more backing from 359 Capital and Play Time.

Fish Audio's voice models are already powering things like AI avatars at HeyGen and organizations like Sanas.

CEO Rissa Cao says they're rolling out new models soon, including tools for audio understanding and speech-to-speech, while making it easier to handle copyright complaints.

The company is quickly becoming a strong competitor to ElevenLabs and Speechify.