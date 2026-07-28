Palo Alto's Fish Audio raises $50 million seed, reports $21 million ARR
Fish Audio, a Palo Alto-based AI startup, just raised a huge $50 million seed round to boost its voice generation tech for creators and companies.
Launched in 2025 by former NVIDIA researcher Shijia Liao, the company already has more than eight million users and brings in $21 million in annual recurring revenue.
Fish Audio voice models power HeyGen
The funding was led by Coreline Ventures and Capital Today, with more backing from 359 Capital and Play Time.
Fish Audio's voice models are already powering things like AI avatars at HeyGen and organizations like Sanas.
CEO Rissa Cao says they're rolling out new models soon, including tools for audio understanding and speech-to-speech, while making it easier to handle copyright complaints.
The company is quickly becoming a strong competitor to ElevenLabs and Speechify.