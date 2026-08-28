Paluck Technologies seeks ₹33cr, Complete Sports and Management seeks ₹74.93cr
Business
Two new SME IPOs just dropped: Paluck Technologies and Complete Sports and Management opened for subscription this week and will stay open through September 1.
Both are eyeing the BSE SME platform, with Paluck looking to raise ₹33 crore and Complete Sports aiming for a bigger ₹74.93 crore.
Paluck gray premium, Complete Sports quiet
Paluck Technologies is getting strong hype in the gray market, with a premium suggesting a possible 52% jump over its top price of ₹48 per share, so investor excitement is real.
In contrast, Complete Sports and Management isn't seeing much action yet.
Paluck plans to use most of its funds for upgrading machinery, paying off loans, and boosting working capital, while Complete Sports wants to buy new equipment and set up an entertainment center in Mumbai.