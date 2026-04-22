Panama Canal demand surges as ships reroute from Hormuz blockade

Panama Canal fees top $3 million

Because of these tensions, last-minute passage fees through the Panama Canal have skyrocketed, now more than $3 million compared with the usual $130,000 to $385,000.

Traffic has jumped too, with 6,288 ships passing through in the first half of fiscal 2026 (a 3.7% increase).

The canal already handles about 5% of all global shipping, but right now it is more vital than ever as trade routes get shaken up.