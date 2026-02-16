Panama Hydro-X to invest ₹214 crore in AI-enabled hydroponics

Vivek Raj, founder of Panama Hydro-X, is putting ₹214 crore into AI-powered hydroponic farming in Karnataka. This big move follows earlier investments in tech like smart farming monitors and disease detection tools, aiming to make high-tech farming a reality.

The startup is using AI to grow spices and medicinal plants Panama Hydro-X grows spices and medicinal plants using hydroponics—think plants grown in water, not soil—with help from AI to spot diseases and optimize lighting.

They've secured 16 acres in Moodbidri and plan to harvest their first crop by June 2027.

Raj's plans for saffron and ginger exports Five acres each are set aside for saffron and ginger exports; six acres will grow nine medicinal plants, including turmeric and ashwagandha, for India.

Thanks to three growing cycles a year (instead of just one), they expect up to 1,200 bags of ginger per acre—triple the usual yield.