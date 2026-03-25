Panama Hydro-X to invest ₹214cr in hydroponic farm in Karnataka
Vivek Raj, founder of Panama Hydro-X, is changing the farming game with Panama Hydro-X, his startup that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and hydroponics to keep crops growing strong, even when the weather is not on their side.
After suffering significant crop losses during the 2016-18 drought, Raj decided technology was the way forward.
He is planning to invest around ₹214 crore in Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada; the project is being built using internal accruals.
AI and hydroponics
Panama Hydro-X is focusing on high-value crops like saffron and medicinal plants such as turmeric and ashwagandha.
Their first big saffron harvest is set for mid-2027 across five acres.
With AI handling nutrient levels and climate control, replicating even Kashmir-like conditions, they are already seeing better yields at their US site, proving how much smarter farming can get with technology.