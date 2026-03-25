Panama Hydro-X to invest ₹214cr in hydroponic farm in Karnataka Business Mar 25, 2026

Vivek Raj, founder of Panama Hydro-X, is changing the farming game with Panama Hydro-X, his startup that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and hydroponics to keep crops growing strong, even when the weather is not on their side.

After suffering significant crop losses during the 2016-18 drought, Raj decided technology was the way forward.

He is planning to invest around ₹214 crore in Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada; the project is being built using internal accruals.