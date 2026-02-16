Panasonic bets big on India, plans to make it global hub Business Feb 16, 2026

Panasonic is going all in on India, aiming to make it their biggest air-conditioner market worldwide in the next 5-7 years.

Even though just 10% of Indian homes have an AC (way less than China or Thailand), India is already Panasonic's No. 2 market globally.

With heat waves getting worse, the company plans to double its manufacturing capacity and turn India into a major export hub.