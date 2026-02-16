Panasonic bets big on India, plans to make it global hub
Panasonic is going all in on India, aiming to make it their biggest air-conditioner market worldwide in the next 5-7 years.
Even though just 10% of Indian homes have an AC (way less than China or Thailand), India is already Panasonic's No. 2 market globally.
With heat waves getting worse, the company plans to double its manufacturing capacity and turn India into a major export hub.
57 new AC models for India
Panasonic is rolling out 57 new AC models for India—think energy-saving features and built-in air purifiers, starting at ₹32,490.
They're hoping to boost their market share from 6.7% to 8% in calendar 2026.
As urban life heats up (literally), India's set to play a huge role in the global electronics scene—and Panasonic clearly doesn't want to miss out.