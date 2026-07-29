Pangram raises $9 million to boost AI content detection capabilities
Pangram, a startup founded by two Stanford graduates, just landed $9 million to level up its tools for detecting AI-made text and images.
Their latest model, Pangram 4, claims over 99% accuracy at catching AI-written stuff, while their new image detector is available via research preview.
The funding round was led by Menlo Ventures with support from several other investors.
Pangram uses style and pixel analysis
With worries about fake content on the rise, Pangram's tech checks for unique writing styles and pixel details, so it doesn't rely on watermarks or hidden tags that can be dodged.
You can use their tools via subscription, browser extension, or API. Even Substack is using Pangram to label newsletters made with AI help.
The company says it wants to make AI use more transparent and responsible as these tools roll out more widely soon.