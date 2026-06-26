Pankaj Agarwal jailed until July 4 over alleged ₹504cr misuse
Business
Pankaj Agarwal, an IAS officer from Haryana, is now in jail until July 4 after being accused of misusing ₹504 crore meant for government projects.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, arrested him on June 22, saying he broke finance department rules by opening unauthorized accounts at IDFC First Bank's Chandigarh branch.
CBI fears Pankaj Agarwal tampering evidence
The CBI told the court they are concerned Agarwal could tamper with evidence or pressure witnesses.
He reportedly deleted key digital files from his phone and stayed uncooperative during questioning, even when shown altered documents and links to suspicious transactions.
The agency is still tracking where the money went and checking if other officials were involved.