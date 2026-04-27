Paradise Biryani to open 100 outlets across India, raise 100cr Business Apr 27, 2026

Paradise Biryani, the iconic Hyderabad spot, is gearing up to open 100 new outlets over the next three years across India.

With plans to raise ₹100 crore, they're aiming to go from 57 to 160 locations, popping up in cities like Pune, Kolkata, and New Delhi.

The move comes as biryani gets even more popular, thanks to online orders and a growing love for organized food chains.