Paradise Biryani to open 100 outlets across India, raise 100cr
Paradise Biryani, the iconic Hyderabad spot, is gearing up to open 100 new outlets over the next three years across India.
With plans to raise ₹100 crore, they're aiming to go from 57 to 160 locations, popping up in cities like Pune, Kolkata, and New Delhi.
The move comes as biryani gets even more popular, thanks to online orders and a growing love for organized food chains.
Samara Capital sells 10-12% in Paradise
Samara Capital, which fully owns Paradise now, is leading the charge by looking for new investors and selling a small stake (10% to 12%) in the business.
Samara first invested in Paradise back in 2014 and took over completely in 2022.
Today, Paradise pulls in about ₹300 crore each year from its restaurants in major cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, a sign that India's biryani game is only getting stronger.