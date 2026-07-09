Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund buys 5.4 million Infosys shares in June
Business
Even though IT stocks have taken a big hit lately, Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund, run by PPFAS Mutual Fund, has actually bought more shares in top tech companies.
In June 2026 alone, they picked up 5.4 million Infosys shares (now holding more than 40 million), and added to their stakes in HCL Technologies and TCS.
PPFAS CIO trusts steady cash flows
TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies have all dropped between 43% and 55% from their all-time highs.
But PPFAS's Chief Investment Officer Rajeev Thakkar says he trusts the steady cash flow these companies bring in, rather than chasing hype around AI growth.
With IT stocks now trading way below their usual prices, and offering attractive dividends, PPFAS is betting on their long-term recovery and stable dollar earnings.