Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund buys 5.4 million Infosys shares in June

PPFAS CIO trusts steady cash flows

TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies have all dropped between 43% and 55% from their all-time highs.

But PPFAS's Chief Investment Officer Rajeev Thakkar says he trusts the steady cash flow these companies bring in, rather than chasing hype around AI growth.

With IT stocks now trading way below their usual prices, and offering attractive dividends, PPFAS is betting on their long-term recovery and stable dollar earnings.