Paramount CEO Ellison mulls Austin move amid $110B merger
Business
Paramount CEO David Ellison is thinking about moving the company's new base from California to Austin, Texas, as his massive $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery hits legal roadblocks.
With California Attorney General Rob Bonta pushing back on the deal, Ellison is eyeing Texas, where the rules and taxes are a bit friendlier.
Paramount in talks for Austin studio
Paramount is also in talks to build a huge new studio in Austin's Bluebonnet Business Center, bigger than its classic Los Angeles lot.
The planned space is set up for major productions and comes with fresh upgrades and plenty of room for growth.
If this move happens, it could mean a big win for Texas, which has been working hard to attract more film and TV action lately.