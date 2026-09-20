Paramount might be able to acquire Warner Bros soon
What's the story
Paramount Skydance is in advanced talks with California officials to settle a lawsuit challenging Warner Bros. Discovery's acquisition. The discussions have included a promise by Paramount to remain in California, according to Bloomberg. Other possible terms include an editorial board for CNN, a commitment from Paramount to release 30 films annually, and not bundling distribution for all its channels together.
Key players
Who is involved in the discussions?
The settlement talks have personally been involved in by Paramount CEO David Ellison and California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
Some discussions have excluded other states or the Writers Guild, which are also suing to block the Warner Bros. acquisition.
Not all parties approve of all terms being discussed in these private negotiations.
Relocation rumors
Potential relocation and other challenges
Despite being headquartered in New York, Paramount has a major presence in Los Angeles.
However, there have been media reports about the company possibly relocating to another state.
Any settlement would likely need support from all 12 Democratic states challenging the merger and the Writers Guild.
Market reaction
Paramount's shares jump amid advanced settlement talks
Paramount's shares jumped as much as 8.7% in after-hours trading on Friday after reports of advanced settlement talks with California officials.
A California judge has also ordered formal settlement talks for October 14-15, with a trial date set for March.
However, if a deal isn't reached by the end of this month, Paramount will have to pay $7 million per day in late fees to Warner Bros.