Paramount picks Dennis Cinelli as new CFO during Warner Bros. takeover drama
Paramount Skydance just named Dennis Cinelli as its new chief financial officer, starting in January 2026.
He steps in for Andrew Warren, who was serving as interim CFO.
The timing is big—Paramount's in the middle of a bold takeover attempt of Warner Bros Discovery and shaking up its own structure.
Why does this matter?
Cinelli isn't new to high-stakes moves—he was CFO at Scale AI and held top finance roles at Uber.
Paramount's tech-savvy background is exactly what they need to steer through this messy takeover and company reboot.
Who are these guys?
Dennis Cinelli has hopped between some of the fastest-growing companies out there, from Uber to Pandora to Viacom.
As he takes on this challenge, Andrew Warren isn't disappearing—he'll stick around as a strategic advisor, helping keep Paramount's financial game steady through all the changes.