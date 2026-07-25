Paramount Skydance $110B merger with Warner Bros Discovery paused
Business
Paramount Skydance's massive $110 billion plan to merge with Warner Bros Discovery is officially on hold.
The deal can't move forward right now because 12 US states, led by California, have taken legal action to block it.
According to court documents filed Friday, July 24, everything's paused until the courts decide, or until 1 June 2027, whichever comes first.
States say merger risks media consolidation
The states say this merger would shrink competition in both cable TV and movie theaters, since Paramount and Warner Bros are two of the five last legacy studios in Hollywood.
If the deal ever happens, it could mean HBO Max, CNN, CBS, Paramount+, and movies like Top Gun all end up under one roof.