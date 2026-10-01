Paramount Skydance secures $52B debt to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery
Business
Paramount Skydance just locked in a massive $52 billion debt deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.
The package mixes investment-grade debt, junk bonds, and loans (think of it as a huge financial puzzle).
After some legal drama and delays, two settlements last week finally cleared the way for this blockbuster move.
Paramount shifts financing for $110B plan
Because of global inflation, Paramount's borrowing costs are up: some notes now yield nearly 9%.
To make things work, they tweaked their financing by shifting more toward loans.
This is all part of a bigger $110 billion plan to take on streaming giants like Netflix and become an even bigger force in entertainment.