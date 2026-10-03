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Home / News / Business News / Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger to create Skydance
Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger to create Skydance
The blockbuster $110 billion merger officially closes on October 6

Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger to create Skydance

By Akash Pandey
Oct 03, 2026
09:35 am
What's the story

Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will operate as Skydance after their merger is finalized, Paramount CEO David Ellison has announced. Skydance is the name of the original film production company, Skydance Media, which Ellison founded in 2006. The $110 billion deal is expected to close on October 6, combining two major Hollywood studios, Paramount+ and HBO Max, along with networks like CBS, CNN, MTV, TBS, Comedy Central, and Food Network under the Skydance banner.

Franchise control

Skydance will control major entertainment franchises

The merger will also give Skydance control over major entertainment franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, DC Universe, and Yellowstone.

The decision comes after a long corporate battle where Netflix had agreed to buy Warner Bros.' streaming and studio businesses before the broader Paramount deal moved forward.

Legal hurdles

Legal challenges and approvals in the merger process

The merger faced challenges from 12 states, which claimed it could reduce competition and hurt consumers and workers.

However, a judge approved a settlement with the state attorneys general this week.

The decision allows Paramount Skydance to proceed with its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, ending a months-long hold-up in the process.

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Brand preservation

Ellison explains reasons behind the new name

Ellison stressed the importance of preserving the unique identities and legacies of Paramount and Warner Bros. studios.

He wrote on X, "We chose this name for a few important reasons."

The new name gives the company "an identity of its own" while ensuring both studios "remain in the spotlight."

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Corporate changes

Major shift in corporate identity for merged companies

The company will legally change its name to Skydance Corporation on October 6, according to a regulatory filing.

On the same day, its Class B shares will move from Nasdaq to NYSE under the ticker "SKYD," instead of "PSKY."

This marks a major shift in corporate identity for both companies involved in this historic merger.

Twitter Post

We have big goals for Skydance: Ellison

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