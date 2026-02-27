Paras Defence dives into semiconductor space with new subsidiary
Business
Paras Defence and Space Technologies is stepping into the semiconductor world with a brand-new company, Paras Semiconductors Private Ltd.
Their focus? Building advanced chip packaging and testing facilities—think tech that powers AI, high-performance computing, and data centers.
It's a big move for a company known more for defense tech.
Joining the chip revolution
Paras Defence just picked up a 70% stake in this new venture for ₹7 lakh, aiming to ride the wave of India's growing demand for cutting-edge chips.
They're joining other major players like Vedanta and CG Power, who are also ramping up their semiconductor efforts—with plenty of government support backing this push to make India a bigger name in global tech.