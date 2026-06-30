Paras Defence inks exclusive India deal for Guardian-1 counter-drone interceptor
Business
Paras Defence just landed an exclusive deal with Tandem Defense LLC (a Powerus company) to make and sell the Guardian-1 Interceptor in India.
This high-speed, battery-powered technology is built to spot and take down hostile drones, including cheap attack drones and swarms, helping boost India's defense game.
License runs 12 months renewable
The license runs for 12 months and can be renewed if both sides agree.
Paras gets to build the Guardian-1, while other partners handle licensing and sales.
The company made it clear that this deal doesn't change who owns Paras or how it's run, just a big step forward for Indian counter-drone technology.