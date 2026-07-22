Paras Defence slips 1.1% after ₹6,200 cr chip plant announcement
Business
Paras Defence shares slipped 1.1% today, right after the company revealed plans for a huge ₹6,200 crore investment in a new semiconductor packaging plant in Madhya Pradesh.
The project, led by their subsidiary Paras Semiconductors, aims to boost India's chip-making game.
Plant to use 3D packaging technologies
The upcoming plant will work on cutting-edge tech like 3D chip integration and advanced packaging: think hybrid bonding and chiplet assembly.
Paras is teaming up with the Madhya Pradesh government for this (they've signed an MoU), all as part of India's push to grow its own semiconductor industry.
Paras Defence still in contention
Even with big plans ahead, Paras Defence is not out of the game yet.