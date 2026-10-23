Paras Healthcare IPO fully subscribed on 3rd day, retail 1.8x

The IPO closes on October 23, 2026 (Friday), with shares priced between ₹660 and ₹693 each.

Paras is aiming to raise fresh funds mainly to pay off debt, after scaling down the total issue size from the original plan.

The company runs eight hospitals across India and recently secured major backing from global investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and BlackRock.

Shares are tentatively scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on October 28.