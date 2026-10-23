Paras Healthcare IPO fully subscribed on 3rd day, retail 1.8x
Paras Healthcare's IPO wrapped up its third day with all shares fully subscribed, meaning there was more demand than supply.
Retail investors were especially keen, booking 1.8 times their allotted shares, while big institutional buyers also showed solid interest.
Non-institutional investors weren't quite as enthusiastic, filling just over half their quota.
Paras Healthcare IPO priced ₹660-₹693
The IPO closes on October 23, 2026 (Friday), with shares priced between ₹660 and ₹693 each.
Paras is aiming to raise fresh funds mainly to pay off debt, after scaling down the total issue size from the original plan.
The company runs eight hospitals across India and recently secured major backing from global investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and BlackRock.
Shares are tentatively scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on October 28.