Paras Healthcare lists on Dalal Street after 2x subscribed IPO
Business
Paras Healthcare is hitting Dalal Street today after a buzzworthy IPO that was subscribed for more than twice the available shares.
Investors seemed pretty keen, with a gray market premium hinting at strong demand, though, as always, that doesn't guarantee a blockbuster first day.
Paras Healthcare ₹1,450cr IPO priced ₹660-₹693
The ₹1,450 crore IPO drew major attention from institutional investors and retail buyers alike. Shares were priced between ₹660 and ₹693 each.
Paras plans to use the fresh funds to pay off debt and for general corporate purposes, having already locked in big names like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and BlackRock Global Funds as early backers.