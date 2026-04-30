Parexel acquires Vitrana to add AI to patient safety monitoring
Business
Parexel just picked up Vitrana to make its patient safety tech even smarter.
By bringing in Vitrana's AI tools, Parexel plans to automate and streamline how it monitors medicine safety, making things faster, more accurate, and easier for clients who need flexible solutions.
Vitrana team joins Parexel's patient safety
Vitrana's 600-person team is joining Parexel's Patient Safety Services, giving the company a big boost in expertise.
Leaders from both sides sound genuinely excited about working together.
Sanjay Vyas from Parexel says this will help them respond better to regulations and keep patients safer, while Mohit Gupta from Vitrana looks forward to combining their tech with Parexel's know-how to improve drug safety worldwide.