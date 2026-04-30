Parexel acquires Vitrana to add AI to patient safety monitoring

Vitrana team joins Parexel's patient safety

Vitrana's 600-person team is joining Parexel's Patient Safety Services, giving the company a big boost in expertise.

Leaders from both sides sound genuinely excited about working together.

Sanjay Vyas from Parexel says this will help them respond better to regulations and keep patients safer, while Mohit Gupta from Vitrana looks forward to combining their tech with Parexel's know-how to improve drug safety worldwide.