Maker of Parle-G biscuits is planning an IPO in India

Parle Products, the Mumbai-based company behind the iconic Parle-G biscuits, is said to be considering an initial public offering (IPO) . The company has held talks with at least five investment banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, JM Financial, and Axis Bank. However, these discussions are still in their early stages and formal pitches are expected to begin by mid-May.

IPO strategy Potential secondary-only offering The proposed IPO is likely to be a secondary-only offering, meaning existing shareholders would sell their stakes instead of the company raising new capital. Notably, Parle Products is one of India's largest unlisted companies. Founded in 1929 by the Chauhan family in Mumbai, it is now run by their third-generation heirs: Vijay, Sharad and Raj Chauhan, and remains 100% promoter-owned.

Business growth Competing with Britannia For the fiscal year ending March 2025, Parle Products reported a total income of around ₹16,191 crore. This puts it in direct competition with Britannia Industries, which is publicly listed and posted a FY25 revenue of ₹17,943 crore. A potential listing for Parle would put India's two biggest biscuit makers on the public markets for the first time.

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