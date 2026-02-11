Parliament passes Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026
The government just introduced the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament.
The bill was introduced to avoid future confusion about continuity under Section 104 of the 2020 Code; the three old labor laws—the Trade Unions Act, Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, and Industrial Disputes Act—were already repealed by the operation of Section 104, a fact clarified by a February notification.
What does it mean for you?
This change is all about making things clearer and smoother for both workers and employers.
With India's new Labor Codes, an effective date has not been specified in the source; expect simpler rules, better protections for trade unions and women workers, plus faster dispute resolution with special tribunals.
It's a big step toward a more organized and fair job market—something that could shape your future workplace.