Parliamentary committee pushes for clearer fairer SEBI enforcement safeguards

A parliamentary committee is pushing for changes to how SEBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, enforces its rules.

The big idea: make the process clearer and fairer, while still letting SEBI do its job as a tough regulator.

Some of the key suggestions are taking away SEBI's power to create new criminal offenses on its own, making sure investigations and decisions are handled by different teams, giving more time for investigations, up to one year, and adding safeguards before reopening old cases.