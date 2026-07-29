Parliamentary committee pushes for clearer fairer SEBI enforcement safeguards
A parliamentary committee is pushing for changes to how SEBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, enforces its rules.
The big idea: make the process clearer and fairer, while still letting SEBI do its job as a tough regulator.
Some of the key suggestions are taking away SEBI's power to create new criminal offenses on its own, making sure investigations and decisions are handled by different teams, giving more time for investigations, up to one year, and adding safeguards before reopening old cases.
Experts: changes could streamline SEBI processes
Legal experts think these moves could help SEBI work more smoothly: think better paperwork, clearer explanations for actions, and less confusion about what counts as fraud or market abuse.
It should also mean fewer legal battles down the line.
While SEBI's powers aren't getting cut back, these tweaks are all about making things run cleaner and building trust with everyone involved in India's markets.