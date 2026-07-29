Parliamentary panel backs Securities Markets Code 2025 to simplify investing
India has proposed the Securities Markets Code, 2025, a fresh bill that bundles three older ones into a single, easier-to-follow rulebook.
A parliamentary standing committee submitted its report recommending the bill today, and it's meant to make investing simpler and investor-friendly.
Code adds temporary crypto SRO oversight
The code aims to clear up confusing regulations and boost SEBI's ability to keep markets safe.
It also introduces temporary oversight for Virtual Digital Assets (like crypto), using a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) under regulatory oversight until full guidelines are ready.
Singhal backs SRO, Mahtab stresses safety
An industry leader is welcoming the move. Ashish Singhal from CoinSwitch called the SRO-led model a step forward in safeguarding investors as crypto rules evolve.
Parliamentary committee chair Bhartruhari Mahtab says the focus is on making laws friendlier and safer, especially for small traders.