Parliamentary panel urges regulation of delivery app algorithms in India
India's favorite rapid delivery apps, Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, could be facing tighter controls.
A parliamentary committee just recommended regulating the algorithms that push for faster deliveries, saying these systems put pressure on workers.
Workers reported that incentives were tied to the number of orders completed during a shift, acceptance rates and peak-hour slabs, with earnings reduced if targets were missed.
Panel proposes Aadhaar-linked portable insurance registry
The panel didn't stop there. They also suggested random checks at dark stores to make sure workers get proper breaks, ventilation, and hydration.
An Aadhaar-linked central registry that would provide delivery workers with portable medical and accident insurance across platforms and enforcement of aggregators' contribution to the social-security fund for gig and platform workers are on the table too.
Plus, they want tougher rules against misleading ads and price tricks aimed at customers.
While none of this is law yet, it could mean safer jobs and more transparency if the government acts.