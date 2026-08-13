Parliamentary panel urges regulation of delivery app algorithms in India

The panel didn't stop there. They also suggested random checks at dark stores to make sure workers get proper breaks, ventilation, and hydration.

An Aadhaar-linked central registry that would provide delivery workers with portable medical and accident insurance across platforms and enforcement of aggregators' contribution to the social-security fund for gig and platform workers are on the table too.

Plus, they want tougher rules against misleading ads and price tricks aimed at customers.

While none of this is law yet, it could mean safer jobs and more transparency if the government acts.