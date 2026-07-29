Patanjali, DS Group receive approval to acquire Magma General Insurance

Magma has been growing fast: its gross premiums grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 22% between FY21 and FY25, way above the industry average.

After a tough loss in FY24, it finally turned a profit in FY25. The company is financially healthy too, with extra capital on hand.

With this deal, Patanjali and DS Group will take over from the previous main owner and aim to expand Magma's lineup of over 70 insurance products, especially for people who haven't had much access before.