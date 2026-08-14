Patanjali Foods profits jump 86% to ₹335.7cr, revenue up 29%
Patanjali Foods just posted a strong start to the year, with profits soaring 86% compared to last year: ₹335.7 crore versus ₹180.4 crore.
This boost came from solid sales in both its FMCG and edible oil segments, pushing overall revenue up by 29% to ₹11,337.5 crore.
Interim dividend ₹2.30, Acharya Balkrishna reappointed
EBITDA climbed 69%, and margins improved. The FMCG segment grew by over 35%, while edible oils rose more than 27%.
Patanjali also announced interim dividends of ₹2.30 per share, with payments set for September, and reappointed Acharya Balkrishna as Chairman and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director (pending shareholder approval).
CEO Sanjeev Asthana credited the company's success to brand-building, distribution expansion, integrated sourcing, and cost management amid a changing operating environment.