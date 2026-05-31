Patanjali Foods' Q4 net profit up 46% YoY to ₹524cr

Patanjali Foods has announced a whopping 46% jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, owing to strong sales of cooking oils and other food items. The company's net profit stood at ₹524 crore for the quarter ending March 2026, compared to ₹359 crore in the same period last year. This impressive growth comes despite margin pressures from rising costs of raw materials, packaging, and freight.

Financial growth Top-line growth for Patanjali Foods Patanjali Foods' total income for the January-March quarter of FY26 rose to ₹11,212.17 crore from ₹9,564.47 crore in the same period last year. The company's profit after tax increased 46% year-on-year (YoY) and 6% sequentially during this period. However, despite strong top-line performance, the margins were under pressure due to rising input costs.

Business segments Edible oils remains largest contributor to revenue The edible oils segment remained the largest contributor to Patanjali Foods' revenue, with a reported income of ₹8,324 crore for the quarter. This was a 23% YoY and 13.5% sequential increase. The FMCG segment also performed well, generating an income of ₹2,890 crore, up 14% YoY, while biscuits emerged as a key growth driver within this category with nearly ₹478 crore in quarterly sales.

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