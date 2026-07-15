Loading...
Home / News / Business News / Patanjali Foods shares down 20% today: What should investors do?
Patanjali Foods shares down 20% today: What should investors do?
The stock has hit a new 52-week low

Patanjali Foods shares down 20% today: What should investors do?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 15, 2026
03:25 pm
What's the story

Stock price of Patanjali Foods has plunged nearly 20%, hitting a new 52-week low of ₹330.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The decline comes after heavy selling and high trading volumes, with around 2.6 crore equity shares changing hands today. This is over six times the stock's average trading volume, indicating significant institutional participation.

Market analysis

Technical experts suggest bearish momentum

Sudeep Shah from SBI Securities noted that the stock's decline confirms a major consolidation breakdown on the daily chart.

He added, "The RSI...has also broken down, indicating strengthening bearish momentum."

The stock is trading below all major long-term moving averages, showing a loss of momentum.

Shitij Gandhi from SMC Global Securities said that unless the stock reclaims the ₹400-435 resistance zone decisively, it will remain weak.

Performance decline

Stock has declined over 40% in a year

Patanjali Foods's stock has fallen 21% in a month and 28% in three months. Over six months, the stock has dropped by 38%, and it has plunged 42% in the last one year.

ADVERTISEMENT