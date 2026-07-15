Patanjali Foods shares down 20% today: What should investors do?

Sudeep Shah from SBI Securities noted that the stock's decline confirms a major consolidation breakdown on the daily chart.

He added, "The RSI...has also broken down, indicating strengthening bearish momentum."

The stock is trading below all major long-term moving averages, showing a loss of momentum.

Shitij Gandhi from SMC Global Securities said that unless the stock reclaims the ₹400-435 resistance zone decisively, it will remain weak.