Patel Retail IPO oversubscribed 95.7x: Check allotment status
Patel Retail's IPO, open from August 19-21, 2025, was a massive hit—oversubscribed 95.70 times.
Over 74.8 crore bids came in for just 0.78 crore shares, helping the company raise nearly ₹243 crore through a mix of new shares and an offer-for-sale.
Patel Retail's FY25 in numbers
Patel Retail runs "Patel's R Mart" supermarkets, mostly in smaller cities across Maharashtra like Thane and Raigad.
Their FY25 revenue touched ₹826 crore with profits up by 12% from last year.
Shares to list on August 26
Shares will list on the BSE and NSE on August 26, likely near ₹300 thanks to strong gray market interest (an ~19% premium).
If you applied, check your allotment status online; successful applicants get shares in their demat accounts before listing day while refunds go out to others.