Patel Retail IPO oversubscribed 95.7x: Check allotment status

Patel Retail runs "Patel's R Mart" supermarkets, mostly in smaller cities across Maharashtra like Thane and Raigad. Their FY25 revenue touched ₹826 crore with profits up by 12% from last year.

Shares to list on August 26

Shares will list on the BSE and NSE on August 26, likely near ₹300 thanks to strong gray market interest (an ~19% premium).

If you applied, check your allotment status online; successful applicants get shares in their demat accounts before listing day while refunds go out to others.