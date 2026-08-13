Pathway reaches $30 million seed total, $500 million valuation
AI startup Pathway just snagged fresh funding, taking its total seed funding to $30 million, bumping its value up to $500 million.
The cash will help boost its computing power with NVIDIA GB300 systems and further develop its "Post-Transformer" AI tech, which could allow AI models to reason while using significantly less computing power.
BDH-CQ costs $0.0007 per task
Pathway's BDH-CQ model is making waves for being super cost-effective; it scored 29.5% on the ARC-AGI-1 benchmark for problem-solving, while costing just $0.0007 per task (that's 11 times cheaper than GPT-5.6 Luna).
Even Lukasz Kaiser, a co-author of the landmark 2017 research paper that introduced the Transformer architecture and an investor and adviser to Pathway, thinks this could shift how AI is built, focusing more on efficient reasoning instead of just bigger models.