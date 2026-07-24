Patreon cuts 93 employees to manage costs amid market shifts

Those affected will get at least 16 weeks' pay, health coverage through 2026, and $1,500 to replace work gear.

Conte made it clear these layoffs aren't about swapping people for AI; he stressed that human creativity and real connections are still at the heart of Patreon.

The company is also reorganizing teams and just teamed up with Cloudflare to block AI bots from scraping creators' content without permission.

This is Patreon's biggest round of layoffs since 2022.