Patreon cuts 93 employees to manage costs amid market shifts
Patreon, the go-to platform for creators and their fans, is letting go of 93 employees (about 20% of its team) to keep up with shifting market conditions and manage costs.
CEO Jack Conte shared that while Patreon's core business is solid, this tough call is about making sure the company stays strong for the long haul.
Patreon offers severance and coverage
Those affected will get at least 16 weeks' pay, health coverage through 2026, and $1,500 to replace work gear.
Conte made it clear these layoffs aren't about swapping people for AI; he stressed that human creativity and real connections are still at the heart of Patreon.
The company is also reorganizing teams and just teamed up with Cloudflare to block AI bots from scraping creators' content without permission.
This is Patreon's biggest round of layoffs since 2022.