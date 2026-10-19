Patrick Witt leaves White House advisory post for private sector
Business
Patrick Witt, who led the White House's digital assets advisory group, has resigned and is heading back to the private sector.
His exit leaves the administration without a key crypto voice right when big decisions on digital asset rules are still in progress.
Witt exit complicates SEC CFTC coordination
Witt's departure comes as the White House is working on new cryptocurrency laws and trying to coordinate with agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
He's not the only one leaving (other top advisers have stepped down too), which could make it tougher for the administration to push forward with its digital asset plans next year.