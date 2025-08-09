Pavna Industries announces 1-for-10 stock split: What this means
Pavna Industries just announced a 1-for-10 stock split, set for September 1, 2025.
Basically, every ₹10 share you own will turn into 10 ₹1 shares.
The goal? Make shares cheaper and easier to buy, especially for everyday investors.
Stock split and strategic moves
Splitting the stock could bring in more retail investors by making it more affordable to get a piece of Pavna.
If you're on the shareholder list by September 1, you'll get the new split shares automatically.
Plus, Pavna's not just sticking to auto parts—they're making strategic moves like land acquisition and a supply deal with Hero MotoCorp Ltd, which could be big for future growth.
Financial challenges amid expansion
The company recently picked up nearly 10 acres near Jewar Airport in Noida to ramp up production.
But it's not all smooth sailing—Pavna posted a ₹2.10 crore loss last quarter after being in profit last year.
So while they're expanding and shaking things up, they've got some financial hurdles ahead.