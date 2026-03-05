'Pay to play': New gig worker payment model sparks debate

How platforms treat workers is changing fast

This flips the usual script: instead of companies paying drivers, drivers now pay companies just to get gigs.

While Malaysia and India are rolling out new laws to protect gig workers—like social security funds and official worker status—the IAATW warns these subscription fees could undo those gains by shifting costs onto people who can least afford it.

How platforms treat their workers is changing fast, and this debate will shape what "fair work" looks like across Asia.