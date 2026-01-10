PayG gets RBI green light for offline and cross-border payments

What this means for businesses (and you)

With this new license, PayG can help more businesses—especially those relying on in-person sales or exports—accept payments smoothly, whether it's through POS terminals or across borders.

Chairman Kamal Manohar Jangeti says the company is focused on building secure, scalable payment solutions.

According to the company, PayG currently serves over 1,000 small business partners and 50 large companies.

Since launching in 2020, PayG now offers over 120 ways to pay—making transactions easier for everyone.