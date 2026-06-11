Payoneer and The Economic Times launch Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026
Business
Payoneer and The Economic Times are teaming up to celebrate Indian businesses making waves in global trade.
Their new Cross-Border Excellence Awards for 2026 will spotlight standout companies and entrepreneurs across 16 categories: think IT services, e-commerce, D2C brands, plus special nods for regional exporters and women-led ventures.
Cross-Border Excellence Awards nominees judged independently
Nominees get judged by an independent jury based on growth, market reach, innovation, job creation, and digital know-how.
Nominations are open now, with winners announced at a big New Delhi event this September.
It's a fresh chance for India's cross-border stars to get recognized, and maybe inspire even more global success stories.