Payoneer, The Economic Times unveil India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026
Payoneer and The Economic Times are launching the Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026 to spotlight India's rising exporters in e-commerce and services.
With India aiming for $2 trillion in exports by fiscal year 2030-31, these awards celebrate businesses making waves globally through innovation and reach.
Nominations open as awards recognize exporters
The awards will shine a light on brands blending traditional skills with modern designs (think textiles, furnishings, and wellness products) and also recognize D2C exports, IT services, AI/ML, SaaS companies, plus women-led businesses.
Regional export hubs get their moment too.
It all wraps up with a gala event in New Delhi this September where trade reforms and digital infrastructure will be discussed.
Nominations are open now if you want your business to be part of India's global story.