What's the story

Asian American businesswoman Nisha Desai has sued PayPal, accusing the company of racial bias in its investment program.

According to the suit, the program unfairly restricted funding to Black and Hispanic applicants, causing Desai to suffer financial losses.

The case was filed by Desai and her venture capital firm, Andav Capital, in a Manhattan federal court as part of a broader conservative effort against corporate diversity initiatives, Reuters reported.