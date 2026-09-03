PayPal lays off 600 employees in India
What's the story
PayPal has laid off around 600 employees in India as part of a global workforce restructuring to cut costs. The layoffs affected teams across technology, engineering, operations, payments and finance at its offices in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This accounts for roughly 10% of PayPal India's total workforce of over 6,000 employees.
Employee reactions
Employees were informed about layoffs via call
The layoffs were announced in a call on Monday morning, leaving many employees from different offices in India shocked.
One affected employee said they weren't given any prior notice and their access was revoked immediately after the call.
They received an off-boarding email later with information about the further process and were promised one month's salary as severance pay along with job assistance.
Layoff strategy
Layoffs part of plan to cut 20% of global workforce
PayPal's layoffs are being conducted in phases, starting from the Asia-Pacific region, including India.
The company had earlier announced its plan to cut 20% of its global workforce over two to three years. This is part of a strategy to achieve at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings during this period.
As of December 2025, PayPal's global headcount was about 23,800 employees, indicating that around 4,760 job roles would be affected by these cuts.
Industry impact
PayPal's presence in India
PayPal opened its first development center in Chennai in 2008, followed by another one in Bengaluru and a third technology hub in Hyderabad in 2019.
These centers focus on payment platforms, cloud infrastructure, mobile experiences, distributed computing, and advanced technologies like machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and data science.
PayPal's layoffs are the latest blow to India's currently distressed GCC workforce, with other companies such as Oracle also announcing job cuts recently.