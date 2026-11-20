PayPal names Claire Bramley CFO from Xero, replacing Jamie Miller
PayPal just named Claire Bramley as its new chief financial officer, taking over from Jamie Miller.
The move is part of a bigger push to refresh PayPal's top team and boost investor confidence, especially with Apple and Google stepping up their fintech game.
Bramley comes over from Xero, where she has been CFO since last year.
Kartik Mani, Juan Rio join PayPal
PayPal's leadership refresh doesn't stop there: Kartik Mani, president and head of consumer financial services and Venmo, is coming on board from American Express to lead Consumer Financial Services and Venmo, while Juan Rio will join soon from Brightstar.
AI as executive vice president of AI business transformation and operations to head up AI Business Transformation and Operations.
All these changes are aimed at helping PayPal stay competitive in the fast-moving fintech world.