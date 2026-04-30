PayPal reportedly makes Venmo standalone business segment amid Stripe interest
Business
PayPal is reportedly making Venmo a standalone business segment within the company.
This shakeup is all about making Venmo a standalone business segment within the company, especially as Stripe has reportedly shown interest in snapping up parts of PayPal.
PayPal may prepare Venmo for sale
By making Venmo a standalone segment within PayPal, PayPal can track how it's doing more clearly, maybe even set it up for a future sale.
The news gave PayPal's stock a 2% boost, showing investors are feeling pretty good about the move.
It's a sign that PayPal wants to stay flexible and focused as the fintech world keeps evolving.