PayPal settles DOJ case, offers $1B processing fee waiver

Trump administration targets race-based corporate programs

The new initiative opens doors for businesses in agriculture, manufacturing, tech, and veteran-owned sectors to save money on fees.

PayPal is waiving processing fees on $1 billion in transactions as part of the settlement but says this move is about supporting small business growth.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been cracking down on race-based corporate programs (calling them discriminatory) and says it will keep enforcing these policies aggressively.