PayRupik shares AI lending vision at Global Fintech Fest 2026

Raja explained that PayRupik will be built around a continuous intelligence cycle: Sense, Understand, Decide, Act, Learn, to help lenders get a better read on customers and quickly adapt to changes.

He pointed out that AI can boost everything from underwriting, fraud management, customer engagement, and operational efficiency, but made it clear that humans still need to keep an eye on big decisions.

As Raja put it, PayRupik wants to blend advanced tech with ethical practices for the future of digital lending.