Paytm and MobiKwik rise as NPCI weighs UPI MDR delay

Paytm and MobiKwik stocks got a nice boost this Friday morning, both rising over 2%, as everyone waits for the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to announce whether it will push back new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) fees on UPI payments.

By 9:36am. Paytm was up to ₹1,676 and MobiKwik hit ₹250.40.