Paytm and MobiKwik rise as NPCI weighs UPI MDR delay
Business
Paytm and MobiKwik stocks got a nice boost this Friday morning, both rising over 2%, as everyone waits for the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to announce whether it will push back new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) fees on UPI payments.
By 9:36am. Paytm was up to ₹1,676 and MobiKwik hit ₹250.40.
NPCI may delay MDR to 2027
The NPCI is thinking about delaying these MDR charges until January 2027, after hearing concerns from merchants and fintechs about the original October 15, 2026 start date.
If postponed, this move could shape how much we all pay when shopping online or in stores, especially during festive sales and with inflation on the rise.