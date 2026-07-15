Paytm domestic ownership rises to 51.6% maintaining Indian control
Business
Paytm is now officially more Indian than ever: domestic investors own 51.6% of the company, up from 50.3% last quarter.
This keeps Paytm's "Indian-Owned and Controlled" status going strong for a second straight quarter, showing growing trust from local investors.
Paytm domestic institutional ownership hits 24.9%
Domestic institutional ownership hit a new high at 24.9%, thanks mostly to mutual funds like Motilal Oswal, Bandhan, Nippon, Mirae Asset, and Kotak upping their investment.
Even domestic insurers got in on the action: SBI Life helped push insurance holdings up to 5.3%.
All this comes as Paytm posted its first-ever annual profit (₹552 crore) and saw revenue jump 22% over the year.