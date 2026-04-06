You can now use Face ID, fingerprint for Paytm UPI

Paytm has announced the launch of biometric authentication for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions and cardless ATM withdrawals. The new feature will allow users to authenticate their transactions using their fingerprint or Face ID. The move comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) enforces stricter two-factor authentication (2FA) norms, focusing on dynamic and device-bound factors like biometrics to enhance transaction security.

Data protection User privacy and security The biometric verification process is done directly on the user's device, ensuring that neither Paytm nor its partner banks have access to or store users' biometric data. As per the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) guidelines, biometric UPI transactions are capped at ₹5,000 per transaction. This move is part of a broader effort to make digital transactions more secure and user-friendly.

ATM access Cardless ATM withdrawals made easier Along with UPI transactions, Paytm's new feature also simplifies cardless ATM withdrawals. Users can now withdraw cash at participating ATMs by simply scanning a QR code on the screen and authenticating via Face ID, fingerprint, or their UPI PIN. This eliminates the need for a physical debit or ATM card and makes accessing cash even more convenient for users.

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