Paytm lets you invest in silver starting ₹20
Paytm has launched a new feature called "Paytm Silver," letting you start saving in real silver for as little as ₹20.
The idea is to make it easy for more people to gradually build up savings—maybe for festivals or just future plans.
Silver is sourced from MMTC-PAMP
The silver comes from MMTC PAMP (a well-known name in precious metals) and is kept safe in insured vaults.
You can sell instantly at prevailing market prices, and buy at market prices, with no making charges.
Prices and taxes are shown separately, so you always know what you're paying.
Paytm aims to offer more flexible saving and investing options
This move is part of Paytm's push to give users more flexible ways to save and invest right from their phones.
It fits with their other features like Gold Coins on payments and reflects the company's focus on helping users diversify their savings—without needing a big budget.